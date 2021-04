Booth will be promoted to the active roster for Monday's road game versus the Flyers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) have both been ruled out for Monday's game. In turn, Daniel Vladar will get the start, and Booth will serve as the backup. Booth has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old netminder has a decent minor-league resume, though.