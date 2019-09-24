Hughes, who suffered a facial injury during the Prospects Challenge earlier this month, has been cleared to practice, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Hughes apparently received close to 30 stitches after taking a skate blade to the mouth during the challenge. However, the 22-year-old pivot's presence at practice Tuesday suggests the gruesome injury is no longer a serious hindrance. The 2015 sixth-round pick will be assigned to AHL Providence prior to the Bruins' regular-season opener.