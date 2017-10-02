Bruins' Cameron Hughes: Back in action

Hughes won seven out of 10 face-offs in Sunday's 3-2 season-opening win over Michigan Tech.

Hughes spent most of the offseason recovering from left shoulder surgery, per Madison.com, but the soon to be 21-year-old forward is healthy now and will serve as the Badgers' captain in his senior campaign. Hughes -- who logged seven goals and 25 helpers for Wisconsin last season -- was a fifth-round pick of the Bruins in 2015.