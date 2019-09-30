Hughes has been assigned to AHL Providence.

The 2015 sixth-rounder logged 13 goals and 28 points in 52 games with Providence last season and will look to build off that effort in his second full season as a pro. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder could stand to bulk up some, but the 22-year-old does have a chance to develop into a bottom-six NHL forward down the road.