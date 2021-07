The Bruins have signed Hughes to a one-year deal for the 2021-22 season, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Hughes' two-way deal carries an NHL salary cap of $750,000. The 24-year-old, who recorded five goals and 21 points in 25 games for AHL Providence this past season, has a chance to make a run at a spot on the Bruins' fourth line in 2021-22. In that context, the 2015 sixth-rounder would remain off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.