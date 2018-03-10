Bruins' Cameron Hughes: Inks three-year, entry-level deal with B's

Hughes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Saturday. The deal will kick in starting with the 2018-19 season.

Hughes, who was team captain for the University of Wisconsin, added eight goals and 14 assists for the Badgers in the 2017-18 campaign. The Bruins have announced that the 21-year-old will report to AHL Providence on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the balance of the minor-league campaign. It's probably too early to gauge where he fits in the world of fantasy hockey, but the Bruins are a rich history of grooming college prospects, so we should at least be charting his progress for future seasons.