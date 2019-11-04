The Bruins recalled Hughes from AHL Providence on Monday.

The Bruins' forwards are dealing with an assortment of injuries ahead of Monday's matchup against the Penguins, so Hughes is in line to make his NHL debut. The University of Wisconsin product hasn't been overly productive at the minor-league level with 0.47 points per game since the 2017-18 campaign, so he should fill in as a bottom-six role player with the big club.