Bruins' Cameron Hughes: Packs bags for big club
The Bruins recalled Hughes from AHL Providence on Monday.
The Bruins' forwards are dealing with an assortment of injuries ahead of Monday's matchup against the Penguins, so Hughes is in line to make his NHL debut. The University of Wisconsin product hasn't been overly productive at the minor-league level with 0.47 points per game since the 2017-18 campaign, so he should fill in as a bottom-six role player with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.