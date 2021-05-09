site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Cameron Hughes: Returns to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hughes was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Hughes remains little more than a depth option for the Bruins late in the season.
