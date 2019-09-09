Hughes sustained a facial injury in Monday's prospect tournament game, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Hughes figures to be a fringe player for the 23-man roster Opening Night and figures to spend another year developing his game in the minors. Still, if he can replicate the 13-goal, 15-assist campaign he put up last season with AHL Providence, the Edmonton native could earn a call-up and make his NHL debut this year.

