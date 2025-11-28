Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.
Mittelstadt will return to the lineup versus the Rangers on Friday after missing nine games with the injury. The 27-year-old has four goals and five assists in 15 games this season. He will likely play a middle-six role Friday.
