Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Mittelstadt has two goals and an assist over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's seen top-six usage in that span and led Boston forwards with 16:36 of ice time in Saturday's game. For the year, the 27-year-old has six goals, 12 points, 23 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances. He should be able to exceed the 40-point mark if he stays healthy the rest of the way, but he's unlikely to get enough of an opportunity to match his 59-point campaign from 2022-23.