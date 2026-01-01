Mittelstadt scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Mittelstadt ended a six-game goal drought, a span in which he had just one assist, with a tally at 18:13 of the first period. The 27-year-old forward continues to see top-six minutes despite his lack of steady offense. He's up to nine goals, 16 points, 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 31 appearances this season, primarily from the second line.