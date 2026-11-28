Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal Friday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz went down early and was looking at Matthew Poitras in front of the net instead of Mittelstedt, who went high short side to open the scoring. It was his ninth goal of the season and first on the power play. Mittelstadt has nine goals, six assists, 33 shots and 11 each of hits and blocks. His 27.3 shooting percentage is more than double his career mark (13.4), so his sniping will slow down. Shop Mittelstadt before that number drops. Sell him on his current 30-goal pace and a potential increased role if David Pastrnak (lower body) is out long.