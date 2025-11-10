Mittelstadt (lower body) is week-to-week, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI on Monday.

Mittelstadt didn't participate in Monday's practice after sitting out Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. However, head coach Marco Sturm said that the 26-year-old forward felt better than anticipated. Still, it's unclear when Mittelstadt will be available to return. He has contributed four goals, nine points and 14 shots on net through 15 appearances this season. With Mittelstadt unavailable, Alex Steeves occupied a top-six role in Saturday's victory.