Mittelstadt scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Mittelstadt has three goals over his last five games, though he's taken just four shots in that span. The 27-year-old's lack of physical play means his offense needs to be the driving factor in getting him on fantasy rosters, and that will be tough to do without more shots. Overall, he's earned eight goals, 14 points, 25 shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances.