Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.
Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a short-lived 3-2 lead against one of his former teams. The 26-year-old center had gone six contests without a point prior to Sunday. He's now at 14 goals, 39 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-27 rating across 77 appearances between Boston and Colorado this season.
