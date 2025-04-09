Mittelstadt scored a goal, fired two shots on net and had three blocks in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

Mittelstadt's goal was the fourth of the game for Boston and helped level the scoring in the second period at two goals apiece. By lighting the lamp Tuesday, Mittelstadt has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Overall, the 26-year-old center has 15 goals, 40 points and 100 shots on net in 78 games this season. While this year has been a step back offensively for Mittelstadt, he's begun finding his goal-scoring touch with the Bruins which will be essential for his success with the team's top power-play unit long-term. His goal Tuesday secured his third consecutive campaign reaching the 40-point mark, giving him something to hold his head high on going into the 2025-26 season. He has some sneaky value in deeper leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs as the Bruins are playing without pressure since being eliminated from postseason contention.