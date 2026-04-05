Mittelstadt scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The goal was Mittlestadt's 15th of the season. He has 41 points and 76 shots in 67 games this season. That mirrors Mittlestadt's output last year in fewer appearances. He had 40 points, including 15 goals, and 105 shots (81 games). The 27-year-old has reached the 40-point mark for four straight regular seasons.