Mittelstadt, Will Zellers and a second-round selection were acquired by Boston from Colorado on Friday in exchange for Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Mittelstadt has 11 goals and 34 points in 63 appearances with Colorado this season. He's on pace to finish below the 50-point mark after exceeding it in 2022-23 and 2023-24, but perhaps the change of scenery will do him some good. Boston will likely use him in a middle-six capacity and give him a role on the power play.