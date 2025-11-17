Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Mittelstadt is week-to-week and has already missed the last four games. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Mittelstadt has collected four goals, nine points and 14 shots on net through 15 appearances this season.
