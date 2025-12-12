Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Mittelstadt is up to three goals and a helper over seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old has been playing on the wing to maintain a spot in the top six since his return. Overall, he has seven goals, 13 points, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances. He's earned just two points with the man advantage, and it's tough to see Mittelstadt scoring enough to make up for his lackluster non-scoring production from a fantasy standpoint.