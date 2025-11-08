default-cbs-image
Mittelstadt (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Toronto, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Mittelstadt was involved in a knee-on-knee collision in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa, but he managed to return to the game. However, he will miss at least one contest, and a timeline for his return is unclear. He has four goals and five assists across 15 games this season. Jeffrey Viel will probably replace Mittelstadt in Saturday's lineup versus Toronto.

