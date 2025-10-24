Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Mittelstadt has three points over two games since he spent one contest in the press box. The 26-year-old forward seems to have benefited from a move to the wing after starting the season at center. He's up to three goals, five points, eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across eight appearances.