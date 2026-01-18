Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Produces pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Mittelstadt earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 1 versus the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old continues to hold a second-line role, and he has two goals and six helpers over his last nine outings. He's up to 23 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 39 appearances this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Three points in last four games•
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Buries goal Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Finds twine in win•
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Nets power-play marker in win•
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Adds insurance tally•
-
Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Scores goal in return•