Mittelstadt notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Mittelstadt earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 1 versus the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old continues to hold a second-line role, and he has two goals and six helpers over his last nine outings. He's up to 23 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 39 appearances this season.