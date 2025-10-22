Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Responds well to scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt had two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Mittelstadt was a healthy scratch Sunday versus the Mammoth, but he bounced back with his first multi-point effort of the season. He also returned to a second-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit. The 26-year-old is at four points, six shots on net and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances this season. Mittelstadt has struggled to be consistent on offense in recent years, and that's unlikely to change for a Bruins team that is middle-of-the-road at best.
