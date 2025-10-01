Mittelstadt skipped Wednesday's practice to rest a minor lower-body issue, but he's expected to practice Thursday, head coach Marco Sturm told Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Mittelstadt had 15 goals and 40 points across 81 regular-season outings with Colorado and Boston in 2024-25. The 26-year-old is expected to start the season in a top-six capacity and as a member of Boston's second power-play unit.