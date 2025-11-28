Mittelstadt found the back of the net in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Mittelstadt was drawing into his first game since Nov. 6 due to a lower-body injury. He logged 17:14 of ice time in his return, which is the second-highest amount that he's gotten in a game this season, so it's safe to say he isn't being eased back into the lineup. The 27-year-old has five goals and 10 points in 16 appearances in 2025-26. Look for him to routinely serve in a middle-six capacity now that he's healthy.