Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Mittelstadt has two goals and two assists over seven outings with the Bruins since he was traded from the Avalanche. He also has a minus-6 rating in that span, though that speaks to the Bruins' overall struggles more than his own issues at this stage of the season. Overall, Mittelstadt has 13 goals, 38 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 70 appearances in 2024-25.