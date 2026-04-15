Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Set to return for playoff opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Game 1 versus the Sabres, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports Tuesday.
Mittelstadt was absent for the regular-season finale, but that looks to be the extent of his absence. He should be back in a top-six role as the Bruins battle the Atlantic Division's top team in the first round.
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