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Mittelstadt (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Game 1 versus the Sabres, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports Tuesday.

Mittelstadt was absent for the regular-season finale, but that looks to be the extent of his absence. He should be back in a top-six role as the Bruins battle the Atlantic Division's top team in the first round.

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