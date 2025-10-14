Mittelstadt scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mittelstadt scored on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Johansson to the short side at 1:09 of the second period. The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota failed to impress in Boston after he arrived last season, putting up just four goals and two assists in 18 games. Mittlestadt's best seasons came in 2022-23 and 2023-24 when he delivered back-to-back 59 and 57 point campaigns. He's just 26 years old, so the pivot has every opportunity to get back to that level in the right situation. Time will tell if Boston is the right place.