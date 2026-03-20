Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Supplies two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Mittelstadt has four helpers over his last five games. While he hasn't scored in nine contests, he remains a productive playmaker from a second-line role for the Bruins. The 27-year-old is up to 36 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 59 appearances.
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