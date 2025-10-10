Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring just 3:53 into the game for his first point in two outings. The 26-year-old is in a second-line role, and he's averaged 14:17 of ice time so far. Mittelstadt will need to stay sharp and offer supporting scoring to avoid getting passed over by Fraser Minten, who has started 2025-26 as the third-line center.