Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Tallies on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Mittelstadt has four points over his last three games. The 27-year-old's tally tied the game in the third period and forced overtime. Mittelstadt is up to 12 goals, 28 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 47 outings in a top-six role. He offers some scoring upside but has limited contributions elsewhere.
