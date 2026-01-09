Mittelstadt scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flames.

The goal was his 10th of the season. Mittelstadt has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist; six shots), and three points (two goals) in his last four. Mittelstadt may never replicate his excellent 59-point season from 2022-23 when he was in Buffalo, but he is flirting with a 40-point pace, including his first-ever 20-goal season. Still, that's not enough to make him a regular fantasy play because he qualifies at center.