Mittelstadt picked up two assists Tuesday during the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 27-year-old had a hand in both of Viktor Arvidsson's tallies on the night early in the second and third periods, as Mittelstadt got some revenge against the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2017-18. Mittelstadt has a sluggish finish to the regular season, managing one goal and two points over his last eight games, but he's still skating in a top-six role for Boston and could provide a spark in the playoffs after recording 15 goals and 42 points in 71 regular-season contests.