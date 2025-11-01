Mittelstadt had a goal and assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Mittelstadt took a cross-crease pass from Charlie McAvoy, who had joined the rush, and he tapped the puck past Frederik Andersen to put the Bruins up 1-0 early in the third. The assist came when Mittelstadt lifted the puck out of the defensive zone, allowing Viktor Arvidsson to skate into it on a partial breakaway. The points were Mittelstadt's first in four games, although he now has eight (four goals, four assists) in 13 appearances this season. He has two high 50-point regular seasons under his belt, with 59 in 2022-23 and 57 in 2023-24, but he has struggled to make a significant offensive impact since then.