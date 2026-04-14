default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mittelstadt (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Mittelstadt is presumably resting ahead of the playoffs, but the Bruins have not provided a reason for his absence. Aside from Mittelstadt, the Bruins are rolling with a fairly regular lineup in their regular-season finale.

More News