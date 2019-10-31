Cedric Pare leads the QMJHL with 18 goals in 16 games so far this season.

The first line for the Rimouski Oceanic has been dominating the league with the projected 2020 first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere centering Pare on the left and Dmitry Zavgorodniy on the right. Lafreniere leads the league with 39 points, Pare is right behind with 37, and Zavgorodniy is third with 30 points. Pare was drafted in the sixth round by the Bruins in 2017.