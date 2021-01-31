Coyle has an upper-body injury and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Capitals, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Coyle logged 17:33 of ice time and four shots on net in Saturday's loss to the Capitals. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and there should be a better idea of his status following the team's morning skate. Sean Kuraly and Greg McKegg are both viable options to fill in if Coyle can't go.