Coyle scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner, in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Sabres.

The Bruins' second line of Coyle, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk did the heavy lifting, combining for two goals and six points with all the production coming on the power play. Coyle's tallies were also his first points with the man advantage this season. He snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and the veteran center remains on track for his best campaign since he came to Boston, collecting 12 goals and 23 points through 33 contests.