The Wild will trade Coyle to the Bruins in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports, adding that the deal is pending an official trade call.

Coyle's contract, which is valued at $3.2 million annually, will expire after the 2019-20 season. While he didn't tip the scales in fantasy leagues by averaging 0.51 points per game over parts of seven seasons in Minnesota, Coyle should be an important role player for the Bruins as he's adept in special teams situations and adds tremendous size at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, not to mention having the ability of lining up at center or at right wing.