Coyle had four shots, two hits and two blocks in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Despite a few quality chances, Coyle couldn't find the back of the net. That extends his point drought to seven-straight games even as he has been brought up to the second line as David Krejci's right wing. Coyle has six goals and 16 points in 35 games.

