Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Chips in with assist
Coyle earned a helper in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
The assist was Coyle's first in a Bruins uniform, coming in his eighth game with his new team. He added three shots and three blocked shots, doing his best to help on both sides of the ice. Coyle has 20 points (10 goals, 19 assists) over 68 games between the Bruins and Wild this season.
