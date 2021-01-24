Coyle fashioned a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-1 rout over the Flyers.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has thrust Coyle into a prominent role, with the American pivot averaging a career high in ice time (17:54) through five contests. While Coyle has yet to convert on the man advantage, he's a fixture on the No. 2 power-play unit, so we'd expect him to make some noise in that department soon enough.