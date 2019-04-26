Coyle finished with two goals, including the game-winner, as Boston defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Thursday.

Coyle is now up to five goals in these playoffs, seven shy of his regular season total. First, the 27-year-old tied the game after Columbus had taken the lead with two goals over a 13-second span in the third. Coyle then scored his second of the evening in overtime, sending the Boston faithful home happy. He also dished out three hits in the win.