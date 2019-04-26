Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Comes up huge in Game 1 win
Coyle finished with two goals, including the game-winner, as Boston defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Thursday.
Coyle is now up to five goals in these playoffs, seven shy of his regular season total. First, the 27-year-old tied the game after Columbus had taken the lead with two goals over a 13-second span in the third. Coyle then scored his second of the evening in overtime, sending the Boston faithful home happy. He also dished out three hits in the win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...