Coyle finished with two goals, including the game-winner, as Boston defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Thursday.

Coyle is now up to five goals in these playoffs, seven shy of his regular season total. First, the 27-year-old tied the game after Columbus had taken the lead with two goals over a 13-second span in the third. Coyle then scored his second of the evening in overtime, sending the Boston faithful home happy. He also dished out three hits in the win.

More News
Our Latest Stories