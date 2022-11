Coyle scored a first-period goal during a 6-5 overtime victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Coyle, who has scored in three consecutive contests, is creating additional offense from the third line. The 2010 first-round draft pick showed his grit by beating goalie Tristan Jarry with a few whacks at a loose puck in the crease. With four goals in 10 games, Coyle could challenge his career high of 21 goals, which he established with the Wild in 2015-16.