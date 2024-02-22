Coyle posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.
Coyle followed up a 10-game point streak with a five-game slump before getting back on the scoresheet Wednesday. The center has been streaky at times, but he's still tracking toward a career year. He's earned 18 goals, 28 assists, 112 shots on net, 77 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 57 appearances, earning his highest point total (46) since his career-best 56 in 2016-17.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Point streak at 10 games•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Records two-point night in victory•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Slides helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Riding seven-game point streak•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Big night on power play•