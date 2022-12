Coyle was credited with a pair of assists during a 4-0 victory over the host Avalanche on Wednesday.

Coyle and his teammates on the third line accounted for seven points and a plus-8 rating Wednesday. The 30-year-old center assisted on both goals scored by his linemates, Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic. Coyle, who did not record a shot, hit or block versus the Avalanche, recorded his first multi-point effort since he scored a goal and drew a helper against the Coyotes on Oct. 15.