Coyle collected a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Coyle converted a partial breakaway 7:58 into the third period, putting the Bruins ahead 3-2 while mercifully ending his career-long goal drought at 28 games. With six goals in 48 games this season, it appears Coyle will fail to reach double-digits for the first time since his rookie campaign of 2012-13.