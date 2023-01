Coyle had two assists, four shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Coyle was noticeable on both ends in this one, using his 6-foot-3, 223-pound frame effectively in the physical clash. Boston's third-line center has 25 points through 44 games, putting Coyle comfortably on pace for his fourth 40-point season.